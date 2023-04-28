Galatasaray are waiting for a report from their technical committee before taking a decision on whether they should seek a move for Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer but is yet to cement his place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up.

He has managed to feature in 12 of the 32 league games the Reds have played so far this season and could be on the move in search of regular first-team action when the transfer window opens.

Turkish league leaders Galatasaray have been made aware of Carvalho’s situation and are mulling a swoop, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

It has been claimed they are looking at a swoop, but a final decision on whether to approach the Reds will be taken after receiving a report from the club’s technical committee.

Galatasaray, who enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the Turkish league, have already started preparations for the summer and could be Carvalho’s new home when the summer transfer window closes.

Liverpool paid Fulham a fee in the region of £5m for Carvalho last year with the potential of it rising up to £7.7m.

He is highly rated at Anfield and it is far from clear Liverpool would agree to do business if Galatasaray do make an approach.