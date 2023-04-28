Benfica coach Roger Schmidt has insisted that Arsenal’s situation in the Premier League title race cannot be compared with his side given how different the two leagues are.

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League for the first time in nearly 20 years have suffered a major blow over the last few weeks where they have collected just three points from their last four games, including a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

They still have a two-point lead at the top of the league table but Manchester City have played two games fewer and the reigning champions are firmly in control of their own destiny.

Benfica have also seen a downturn in form this month while being at the top of the Portuguese top flight but Schmidt insisted that the circumstances cannot be compared at all.

He pointed out that the Premier League is more gruelling than the Portuguese league and teams have to be in top shape for a longer period of time.

But he did insist regardless of who wins the league in Portugal or England, they need to earn a lot of points and insisted that Arsenal’s chances of winning the league are not over yet.

Schmidt said in a press conference: “It is very difficult to compare teams and leagues.

“What I am saying is Arsenal, until a few weeks back, were having a good season, they were at the club and could still be in the Premier League.

“But what I would say is that our league has 34 games, while in the Premier League there are 38 games and what makes a difference is to be at the maximum level constantly and to be in great shape.

“It doesn’t matter who becomes champion in Portugal, England or Spain, they will need a lot of points.

“It has to be shown at the end that you still have the energy and power to do so.

“In the Premier League, anything is still possible even if Arsenal lost this week’s big game but you can’t compare.”

Arsenal will hope to keep their title hopes alive when they host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.