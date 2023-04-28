Martin Keown has criticised the Everton fans for abandoning their side and insisted that they look like they have given up on the team.

Everton’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Thursday night further dented their chances of survival in the Premier League this season.

A large section of the Toffees fans went for the exit doors at Goodison Park when the third goal went in for Newcastle and Keown admitted that he did not like the look of the supporters walking out on the team.

He accused the Everton fans of abandoning the team in their time of need and insisted that fans should support their side through thick and thin.

The former Everton star stressed that it seems rather than the team, the Everton fans have given up on the prospect of survival in the Premier League this season.

Keown said on talkSPORT: “At 3-1, the fans were leaving the stadium.

“Too many of the Everton fans seem to be jacking it in as well.

“I don’t like the look of that, leaving the stadium.

“Stay there and support your team through thick and thin.

“The supporters look like they have given up.”

Everton have a massive relegation six-pointer on Monday night when they will travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.