Motherwell’s Blair Spittal has revealed that he voted for Celtic’s Reo Hatate for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

Hatate joined Celtic in January last year and has been brilliant for the club in the ongoing campaign.

He is currently on his way back from an injury but has already made 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight times and laying on nine assists for his team-mates.

Hatate is a big part of a Celtic side that are chasing a domestic treble and he is Spittal’s choice for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

The Motherwell midfielder picked out the Japanese from a Celtic side who have been brilliant this season and conceded that his choice was always between a few other Bhoys stars given their consistency.

Spittal said in a press conference when asked to explain his choice of Hatate: “I just think he has been brilliant in a Celtic team who have been very good all year.

“It was between a few of their players, to be honest for the consistent levels they have shown.

“He got my vote.”

Celtic are hopeful that Hatate will be fit enough to feature in the squad against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.