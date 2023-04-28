Hearts have managed to fend off significant interest from several clubs, including Leeds United, in young James Wilson by agreeing a two-year deal with the teenager.

The 16-year-old centre forward is a product of the Hearts academy and is highly regarded by the Scottish outfit.

Last season, Wilson helped Hearts’ Under-18 side reach the Scottish Youth Cup final under current first-team boss Steven Naismith.

The young forward piqued interest from Scottish giants Celtic and several English outfits, including Leeds United.

It was suggested that Leeds were the leading candidates for Wilson’s signature, with a financially bigger offer than other clubs.

The Yorkshire outfit even provided the 16-year-old with a guided tour of their training facilities.

Despite Leeds’ strong efforts, Hearts have managed to convince Wilson to sign a new two-year deal with the club.

The youngster has already captained Scotland’s Under-16 side and will be determined to continue his progress under Naismith.