Former West Ham United star John Hartson is confident that the Hammers will be able to keep themselves up in the Premier League.

West Ham are struggling this season in the league, but with recent performances David Moyes’ side have managed to climb up to 15th position.

The Hammers now have a five-point gap over the relegation zone and they have six games in their hands to secure their Premier League status.

Hartson is of the view that West Ham’s win against Bournemouth last weekend was massive for Moyes’ side and believes that the Hammers were unlucky not to come out with a result in their last game against Liverpool.

The former Hammers star admits that he was unsure about West Ham’s chance of survival this season a few weeks ago but stated that he feels confident that Moyes’ side will stay up in the Premier League.

“I am confident now [West Ham will survive], I wasn’t two or three weeks ago when they were getting a little bit dragged in”, Hartson said on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning.

“They’ve had some good results, I thought the Bournemouth game was big because Bournemouth are just behind West Ham.

“They were very unlucky against Liverpool because I thought they might have had a penalty, it was one of those, some referees give it, some don’t.

“I think West Ham will be fine now.”

On Saturday, Moyes will take his side to Selhurst Park to lock horns with Roy Hodson’s Crystal Palace.