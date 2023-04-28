Danny Mills does not believe that Javi Gracia will be in charge of Leeds United for the long term.

Leeds turned to Gracia after failing with approaches for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola.

The Spaniard put pen to paper to what Leeds have described as a “flexible contract” and it is unclear what the precise details of the deal are.

Leeds are currently battling to survive in the Premier League and little attention has been paid to Gracia’s future.

Former Whites defender Mills though does not see Gracia being in charge of Leeds for a long period and feels there will be big managerial changes at a number of clubs in the summer.

“I can’t see it being a long term appointment though, if I’m honest”, Mills said on talkSPORT during Leeds’ draw with Leicester City.

“There’s going to be a huge amount of managerial changes in the summer.”

Gracia is in the process of preparing Leeds for a crunch clash away at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spaniard’s last job before taking over at Elland Road was in Qatar.