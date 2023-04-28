Tony Dorigo is of the view that Leeds United have to provide five complete performances in their remaining league games, but is taking heart from his view that the points needed to survive will not be as many as he thought.

Leeds dropped points at home against Leicester City in midweek with a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and they are just one point clear of the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire outfit have five games in hand to secure their Premier League status and Javi Gracia’s men will take on Bournemouth at the weekend.

Dorigo stated Leeds must sort out their own problems before looking at the opposition’s and believes that the Whites must put in five strong performances to keep their survival hopes alive.

The Leeds great acknowledged that Leeds might depend on the outcomes of other teams fighting for survival in order for things to go their way, but he is now sure that the points total needed to survive will not be as high as he thought it would be.

“You can always look at the opposition, but I think we really have to look at ourselves and provide five complete performances and we’ve struggled to do that throughout the season”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“And that’s what we need to strive for.

“Everything on paper may not go your way but the odd result will crop up and we have to make sure we produce performances to give ourselves the best chance.

“Can we do it? Yes, we still can.

“There are still possibilities.

“Is it getting more difficult? It really is.

“We’re looking at every single result elsewhere because we might need a little help here and there as well but it does look like the points tally won’t need to be as high as I thought.”

Gracia’s side are winless in their last four games and will be hoping to bounce back against the Cherries on Sunday.