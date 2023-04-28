Javi Gracia has admitted that missed opportunities have made the Bournemouth game a must-win for Leeds United in their pursuit of survival in the Premier League.

Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Tuesday ended a three-game losing streak in the Premier League but it did not do much to boost their survival hopes.

With Leeds facing teams such as Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham in their last four games, their trip to Bournemouth this weekend is likely going to make or break their season.

The Leeds boss conceded that his team have to beat the Cherries on Sunday as it is their next chance.

He lamented the missed opportunities to collect points in the last few games and admitted that they have to take their chances at Dean Court this weekend.

Gracia said in a press conference when asked if Bournemouth is a must-win for Leeds: “In the situation we are, for sure we need to put everything into this game.

“We’ve missed the last chances.

“We have to take the next one.”

Leeds only have a one-point buffer over teams in the relegation zone with five games left in the season.