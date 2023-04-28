Leeds United legend John Giles has warned that it may not be long before the Whites fans turn against the players due to their below par performances.

The Whites played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester City earlier this week, missing an opportunity to record a precious win at Elland Road.

They sit just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League and are closing in on a tough looking run-in.

Fans are now starting to question Javi Gracia’s decisions, including not giving Italy international Willy Gnonto significant playing time.

Club legend Giles acknowledged some fans now becoming unhappy with Gracia and believes if performances do not improve then the players will be in the firing line.

“I’d be worried about Leeds, I definitely would be worried about Leeds”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“The crowd are on to the manager now. They are not on to the players yet, but that might not be too far away.

“They are in big, big trouble.”

Leeds are due to lock horns with Bournemouth on the south coast on Sunday as Gracia looks for a win to ease the growing pressure.