French club Lille have a price in mind for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur tracked attacker Jonathan David ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Canadian striker has an understanding with Lille over a potential transfer away from the French club in the coming months.

Lille will not stand in his way if they receive a considerable offer for David in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season and has clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham interested in signing him.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, initial discussions over a transfer have led to the figure that Lille want from his sale.

It has been claimed that the initial talks have led to suggestions that Lille want around €65m from the attacker’s departure.

David still has two years left on his contract and the French club are aware of the interest he has been generating.

Apart from Manchester United and Tottenham, clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the forward.

Lille believe that they can get the kind of money they want from his sale in the next transfer window.