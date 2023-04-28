Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill insists he is not concerned by Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion situation and stressed that his side are focused on getting a result from Saturday’s game.

Sheffield Wednesday’s automatic promotion hopes are hanging by a thread and several players being sidelined due to injury has not helped the Owls’ cause.

On Saturday, Darren Moore’s side will travel to Shropshire to take on Shrewsbury in a match where Sheffield Wednesday need three points to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Cotterill stated that the Owls are having a good season and believes that injuries to several first-team players have affected their automatic promotion hopes.

The Shrewsbury manager also credited Moore’s side for maintaining their position in the top half of the table despite all the injuries.

However, Cotterill stressed that he is not bothered by Moore’s side’s promotion concerns and added that his team will be focused on their goal when they take on the Owls.

“I think they have had a good season”, Cotterill told Shrewsbury Town’s official site.

“They have had a few injuries as well that have disrupted them over the last few weeks.

“And it just goes to show that even a club the size of Sheffield Wednesday – and the size of their squad – what a couple of injuries can do.

“I think really it’s credit to them that they are still up there with the injuries they have had.

“There will be too many people that will have a downer on them because they were up there and all of a sudden Plymouth and Ipswich have jumped ahead.

“But you never know what can happen in this game.

“We know it will be a tough game.

“Their situation really doesn’t concern us.

“It’s nothing to do with us, it’s Darren, it’s his squad and it’s their club.

“We just have to do the best we can for what we want to do and what we want to achieve – and that’s to be committed for 46 games.”

Sheffield Wednesday have not won against Shrewsbury Town away from home for over 40 years and Moore’s side have a tall task on their hands to change that record.