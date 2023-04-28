Trevor Sinclair has insisted that Everton are good enough to beat Leicester City, Wolves and Bournemouth and get the points total needed to survive in the Premier League.

Everton’s survival chances took a major hit on Thursday night when they were hammered 4-1 by Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are on a six-game run without a win and have lost three of those fixtures, leaving them 19th in the Premier League standings.

They are edging closer to getting relegated with five games left to play but Sinclair believes that they have it in them to win three of those fixtures, against Leicester, Wolves and Bournemouth.

He insisted that Everton are good enough to win those games and take their points total to 37, which could ensure survival in the Premier League for one more season.

Sinclair said on talkSPORT after the defeat to Newcastle: “Sean Dyche wouldn’t have expected to win this.

“The Leicester game, that is a six-pointer, and the Wolves and the Bournemouth games are also six-pointers.

“On 28 points, if you can get to 37 points by winning three games – I don’t look at that side and think they are not capable of winning three games.

“They are capable of beating Leicester, Wolves and Bournemouth.”

Everton have not been relegated from the top flight of English football for over 70 years.