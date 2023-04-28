Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has stated that his side will be tactically ready to nullify Ipswich Town’s threat when they are in possession and stressed that they will look for ways to hurt the Blues on the ball.

Kieran McKenna’s side are on a 15 game unbeaten run and the Tractor Boys are three points away from securing promotion to the Championship; they will go up regardless of the result if Sheffield Wednesday do not win.

On Saturday, Ipswich will welcome Caldwell’s Exeter, who are coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and are hoping to bounce back.

The Exeter boss admitted that he is aware of the difficulty of the task at hand on Saturday and hailed Ipswich as the best team in the league.

Caldwell stressed that his team will go to Portman Road fully prepared to stop Ipswich and revealed their plan to nullify the Blues’ in possession threat.

The Exeter boss also stated their aim to keep Ipswich off the ball and find ways to exploit the opposition’s weaknesses.

When asked how he is planning to stop Ipswich’s great run of form, Caldwell told Exeter’s in-house media: “With a lot of hard work and a lot of detailed preparation, in terms of analysis and tactically being ready to try and stop them when they are in possession, but also to have a clear game plan, when we have the ball, how are we going to hurt them and how do we keep them off the ball.

“The bravery we are going to show on both sides of the game is going to be huge.

“A stadium that is going to be full, so we know how difficult this game is.

“I think they are the best team in the league.

“I think they will get the promotion and potentially win the league so we know how difficult the task is, but as we have always been, we will be prepared, we will be ready, and we will give everything we have got.”

Ipswich won their last encounter with Exeter City in November with a 2-0 scoreline, with the help of strikes by Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness.