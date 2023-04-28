Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has refused to rule out the possibility of Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt joining the Black Cats for another season but admits that there are a lot of complications to the deal.

In January, Leeds sent out the 20-year-old centre forward on loan to Sunderland and Gelhardt has led the line for Mowbray’s side in the absence of their first choice striker.

The Leeds loanee has featured in 16 league games for Sunderland and has impressed Mowbray with his attitude and work rate.

Mowbray admitted that another loan spell for Gelhardt at the Stadium of Light is a possibility but pointed out that there are several complications regarding the deal.

The Sunderland boss believes that Gelhardt would like to go back to Leeds in the summer and represent them and he indicated that the uncertainty of the Whites’ Premier League status for next season is an important factor

Mowbray also admitted that he has enjoyed working with Gelhardt and believes that the decision for the future move ultimately lies at the hands of the youngster and Leeds United hierarchy.

When asked whether Gelhardt joining Sunderland on a loan next season is a possibility, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo: “If it is a possibility it’s something…but there are a lot of things in the way.

“I would assume that young Gelhardt would want to go back to his parent club, wherever they’re going, and play games, get a feel, the kid doesn’t even know what league they’re going to be in at this moment when you look at the bottom of the Premier League.

“We all like him.

“For next year, that’s Leeds’ call and the player’s call, but I’ve enjoyed working with him because as we all see, there have been days when it hasn’t gone to plan for him, but he’s still worked and chased and fought and you can never knock a player who does that for you.”

Gelhardt has a contract with Leeds until June 2027, and it remains to be seen what Javi Gracia has in mind for the Leeds youngster in the future.