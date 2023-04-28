John Hartson has conceded that Rangers are capable of beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Rangers and Celtic set to square off again this weekend but this time for a place in the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic are chasing another domestic treble and Rangers are looking to retain the Scottish Cup in a season where they have been miles behind their Glasgow rivals in the title race.

Rangers have not beaten Celtic since last year, but Hartson feels the Gers can get the best of his former team in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He insisted that despite getting beaten in the last two derbies, Rangers’ performance was good and they have the extra motivation of wanting to retain the trophy as well.

The former Celtic star said on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning: “I think they [Rangers] can get a result. The last couple of games against Celtic they’ve performed reasonably well.

“It’s [like] a cup final and it’s a case of who turns up on the day, who can handle the nerves, who can have the majority of possession; most games are won in the middle of the park.

“But Celtic are in unbelievable form, they’ve lost one game all season.

“Rangers have brought a couple of players in, the likes of [Todd] Cantwell and [Nicolas] Raskin, and Rangers won the Scottish Cup last season and they will want to retain it, and Celtic are incredibly going for their fifth treble in seven years.”

Falkirk and Inverness will feature in the other Scottish Cup semi-final a day before the big Glasgow derby.