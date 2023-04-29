Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham manager David Moyes has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The Hammers are coming into the game on the back of a defeat at home to Liverpool but a string of results have moved them up to 15th in the Premier League table.

A win at Selhurst Park could be enough to secure their Premier League status and Moyes has named a strong starting line-up in order to get a result.

Michail Antonio will lead the line for the east London club with Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Lucas Paqueta providing creativity behind him.

Tomas Souceck and Declan Rice will form the midfield partnership and keep things solid in the middle of the park while protecting the back four.

Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma will form the centre-back pairing with Vladimir Coufal and Emerson occupying the full-back positions.

Danny Ings and Said Benrahma are some of the option Moyes has on the bench at Selhurst Park today.

West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer