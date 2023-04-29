Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has stated that Willy Gnonto is an exceptional player, but says by opting to keep him on the bench against Leicester City, he made the decision that was best for the team.

Gnonto joined Leeds last summer and has been one of the brightest sparks of the Whites’ struggling season, contributing five goals and three assists in all competitions.

However, the 19-year-old forward has started only one league game out of the last nine and in the midweek draw against Leicester, he saw no action.

Gracia stated that Gnonto is an exceptional talent with brilliant character and stressed that he is happy to work with the youngster.

However, he insisted that the decision to leave the teenager on the bench was based purely on the best interests of the team.

Gracia also added that Gnonto will have an opportunity to show what he can contribute in the coming games.

“You ask me about Willy many times and I always tell you the same”, Gracia said at a press conference.

“Willy is an exceptional player with an amazing character; it is a pleasure to work with him every day.

“I have to make the decisions which are best for the team.

“In the last game, I decided, in that substitution, to play with Cree [Summerville].

“I am sure in the next games Willy will have chances to show how good a player he is.”

Leeds will take on Bournemouth at the weekend and in the absence of Luis Sinisterra, Gracia might hand Gnonto an opportunity.