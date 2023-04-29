Former top flight star Stephen Craigan thinks if Rangers new boy Todd Cantwell thought he could slowly find his feet in Scotland then he is mistaken.

Michael Beale raided the English Championship in the January transfer window to bring Cantwell north of the border and there have been big expectations placed on his head.

The midfielder has featured in two Old Firm games against Celtic so far, but failed to tilt the balance in favour of Rangers.

Craigan thinks that Cantwell needs to hit the ground running and insists if he had any thoughts he could use his time in Scotland to slowly find his feet then he is mistaken.

“Todd Cantwell came to Rangers to rediscover his form and reinvent his career and as yet it’s not fully taken off”, Craigan wrote in his Belfast Telegraph column.

“He’d lost his way over the past couple of seasons but if he thought he was coming to Scotland to slowly find his feet then he was sadly mistaken.

“He’s been involved in two Old Firm games so knows the importance of the rivalry and what it takes to win.”

Cantwell is likely to be in the starting eleven on Sunday when Rangers lock horns with Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final and the Gers will look for the former Norwich City midfielder to make a big impact.