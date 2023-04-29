Liverpool legend John Aldridge has no problem with the Reds playing in the Europa League next season if that is what they deserve.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are sitting seventh in the Premier League table on 53 points and it seems they have little to no chance of sneaking into the top four to qualify for the Champions League.

They have a big opportunity to be in the Europa League next season, but missing out on Champions League qualification would be a severe blow to their finances.

Aldridge conceded that he understands why some fans do not want to play in the Europa League, but he would prefer the team to be playing in Europe in some form.

He insisted that Liverpool have not been good enough to qualify for the Champions League this season and if they are in the Europa League so be it because that is what they deserve.

The former Red said on LFC TV: “I can see people going Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday, it’s not ideal.

“But personally, I want to see us in Europe and if it’s the Europa League then so be it.

“It’s not ideal but we will be there because that’s what we deserve.

“We have not been good enough to be in the Champions League and we won’t if we don’t make the top four.”

Liverpool still have work to do to qualify for the Europa League and will take on Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.