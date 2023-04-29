Leeds United are confident that they could cope with being relegated to the Championship if the worst should happen, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Despite needing a final day win to stay up in the Premier League last season, Leeds have failed to improve and arguably gone backwards as they again scrap just to remain in the top flight.

January reinforcements bought by director of football Victor Orta, including a club record fee spent on a striker often warming the bench in the shape of Georginio Rutter, have not inspired a revival.

Leeds remain masters of their own destiny and could well avoid relegation, but the club are confident they could cope if the worst happens.

The club have wage reductions written into players’ contracts in the event of relegation, while they would have parachute payments and existing commercial deals to weather the storm.

There are also a number of players that Leeds could cash in on, while they could turn to several academy starlets, some out on loan, to come in.

Questions though would likely be asked of the manager.

Javi Gracia signed what the club say is a flexible contract when he took charge and it is unclear if he would be their choice in the Championship.