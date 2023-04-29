John Aldridge has admitted that teams are no longer scared of Liverpool this season and it has been shown by their willingness to attack the Reds early on in games.

Liverpool are sitting seventh in the league table on 53 points and seem to have turned a corner late in the season by winning three games on the trot.

They are still very much outsiders to finish in the top four given the big gap and the limited amount of games left in the ongoing campaign.

The Reds have struggled to start games well this season and have conceded seven goals in the first ten minutes of Premier League games with only Bournemouth conceding more than them with eight.

Aldridge believes that is down to the fact that Liverpool lost too many games early in the campaign and teams are no longer scared of taking on the Reds.

He feels their opponents have received encouragement to have a go at Liverpool early in games and too many times Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to cope with it.

The former Red said on LFC TV: “I think teams this season are not scared of us as much as they used to be.

“They get us a little bit from the start whereas in the last five years, they have been tentative and scared to go forward because we were that good going forward.

“But because we were getting beaten early on in the season they went, ‘just show them that we are not scared, we are not intimidated and have a go’.

“And we have succumbed too many times.”

Liverpool will hope to get a good start at Anfield on Sunday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.