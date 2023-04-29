John Aldridge is hopeful that Manchester United will slip up and allow Liverpool to sneak into the top four but has admitted that he cannot see it happening at the moment.

Liverpool have won their last three games on the trot but they are still seven points behind Manchester United in fourth and have played a game more than the Red Devils.

The Reds have just six games left in the season and they are looking to win all of them to give themselves a chance of still making it to the top four of the Premier League.

Manchester United dropped points at Tottenham this week and Aldridge is hopeful that they are the team who slip up further in the final weeks to give Liverpool a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

However, the former Liverpool star conceded that he really cannot see that scenario happening at this moment.

The former Red said on LFC TV: “Man United are the ones.

“If they slip up, as they have got some tricky games, they may be the ones that let us in.

“But I just can’t see it at this present moment in time.”

Liverpool will be hosting Tottenham at Anfield in a big Premier League clash on Sunday, while Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa on the same day.