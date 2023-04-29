Monza wide-man Carlos Augusto is keeping tight-lipped about his future amid transfer speculation, with Newcastle United credited with being keen on securing his signature.

The Brazilian has shone at Monza in Serie A this season and is a wanted man as the summer transfer window approaches.

Augusto has struck six times in Serie A, along with providing five assists and Monza are braced for summer bids.

The 24-year-old is though focusing on Monza’s remaining games as he looks to finish the season strongly and is not thinking about what might happen in the summer transfer window.

“I don’t want to think about the future”, Augusto told DAZN when asked, “my thoughts are on Monza and the next matches.”

A host of sides are keen to land Augusto, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle claimed to be amongst the keenest to sign him.

Monza currently sit in ninth place in the Serie A standings and are looking for a late rally to hand them a spot in Europe.

Augusto will soon enter the final year of his contract at Monza and the Italian side are looking to lock him down on a fresh deal.

He scored on Friday night’s in Monza’s 2-0 win in Serie A against Spezia.