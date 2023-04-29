Dominic Matteo has claimed that Leeds United should be beating teams such as Bournemouth and there should be no fear about the game on Sunday.

Leeds are on a dreadful run of form and have been sliding down the table towards the relegation zone.

With five games left in the season, Leeds will be desperate to get a result at Dean Court on Sunday given the tough run of fixtures they have after this weekend’s clash.

Bournemouth are on a good run of form and while they looked certain of relegation a few weeks back, four wins in their last six games have taken them to 14th in the table on 36 points.

Matteo admitted that the Cherries must be fancying their chances of guaranteeing survival against Leeds.

But the former White feels Leeds should be confident about getting results against teams such as Bournemouth despite being away from home.

Matteo said on LUTV: “They have done okay this season, but for Bournemouth, staying up in the Premier League every year is their priority.

“They are a team, from my point of view, Leeds United should be going there and getting results and I wouldn’t be fearing going there.

“But on the other side of the coin, they will think that’s a game they can win and get them safe.

“It’s going to be a really important game.”

Leeds have won just two games away from home in 16 in the Premier League this season.