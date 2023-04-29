Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking at Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as a potential long-term successor to Casemiro, according to the Independent.

Casemiro has been a big part of Manchester United’s season since arriving from Real Madrid last summer.

But the Brazilian is 31 and Ten Hag is aware that he will have to replace him in the team in the next few years given his age and the intensity of the Premier League.

The Manchester United manager is already looking at young talents with a view to signing a Casemiro replacement before the Brazilian’s performances drop off.

And it has been claimed that the Dutchman is a big fan of Southampton midfielder Lavia and sees him as the Brazil captain’s long-term replacement.

The Saints signed him from Manchester City last summer and he has been one of the shining lights of the season.

Despite Southampton being rooted at the bottom of the Premier League, Lavia has garnered praise for his performances amongst the chaos.

Several Premier League teams are prepared to pounce on him in the summer if, as many expect, Southampton are relegated.

It remains to be seen what level of fee Southampton would be looking for, or whether they would attempt to hold on to Lavia in the Championship, if they go down.