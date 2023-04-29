Former England winger Trevor Sinclair thinks that Sunderland will need to splash the cash in the summer to get their side ready for a tilt at promotion, but feels that exciting times could lie ahead for the Black Cats.

With just one game remaining in the Championship this season, Sunderland are still in the running for a playoff spot, though their hopes suffered a blow on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Watford.

Having only just returned to the Championship, Sunderland have won plaudits for putting themselves in the promotion mix once again.

Sinclair feels that what Sunderland have produced this season is incredible and he is full of praise for the job boss Tony Mowbray has done.

The ex-England winger though warned that to take the next step, Sunderland’s owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will need to put his hand in his pocket and back the club with some solid signings in the summer, with physicality something they are lacking.

“I think it’s incredible. At the start of the season you say get to 40 odd points and stay in the division”, Sinclair said on talkSPORT GameDay Live.

“To be in the running to the last game of the season to make the playoffs, I think that is outstanding.

“Tony Mowbray has done an excellent job.

“For me looking at the team, the first time I’ve seen them live, good footballers, but they lack a little bit of physicality – you can’t give two goals away from set pieces and expect to win games at this level.

“They are going to have to spend a lot of money. Dreyfus the owner is going to have to put his hand in his pocket and spend an awful lot of money on bringing in physical players.

“But the style of football they play under Tony Mowbray is excellent.

“If they bring in a bit of experience this could be a really exciting time for Sunderland.”

Sunderland came from 2-0 down to draw with Watford and finish the Championship regular season on 8th May away at Preston North End.