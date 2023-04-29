Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has stressed that there can be no looking at the Hampden pitch for excuses on the part of either the Gers or Celtic on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers are due to do battle at Hampden on Sunday in a Scottish Cup semi-final tie.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk faced each other at Hampden on Saturday in the first semi-final, with Billy Dodds’ Inverness running out 3-0 winners.

Dalziel admits he was keeping a close eye on the pitch to see if it cut up, with the clash between Celtic and Rangers less than 24 hours away.

However, the former striker feels that the pitch looks in top notch condition and as such it cannot be used as an excuse by either side on Sunday.

“It’s the first thing I looked at because if it is a bit soft it cuts up in places at the end of the game”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“There will be no excuses tomorrow.

“The pitch looks very good indeed.

“I think that suits both sets of players.”

With Inverness waiting in the final, many feel that the winners of Sunday’s semi-final will be virtually assured of lifting the Scottish Cup this season.