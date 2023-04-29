Dominic Matteo feels that Leeds United need to get a result at Bournemouth in order to survive in the Premier League because of the difficulty of their last four games.

Leeds are on a dreadful run of form and while a draw against Leicester City this week ended a losing streak, only one point separates them from the relegation zone.

They are in desperate need of their first win in the league for over a month ahead of their trip to Bournemouth if they are to stay in the Premier League next season.

Matteo pointed out that the Leeds players must be aware of their last four games where they will be facing away trips to Manchester City and West Ham, and host Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at home.

He insisted that the difficulty of the last four games means Leeds need to get a result at Dean Court if they are to survive in the top flight of English football.

Matteo said on LUTV: “It’s a difficult game to go in there and win because there are no easy games.

“But I think the players now have to understand that after the Bournemouth games, there are four really hard games.

“I know they are all hard in the Premier League but they will have a look at those games coming up.

“I really think that they need to get something out of this game, going into those last four games.”

Leeds will be looking for their third win away from home in the Premier League this season on Sunday.