John Aldridge has insisted that playing in the Europa League next season could be a great learning experience for the young players in the Liverpool squad.

Liverpool are sitting seventh in the Premier League standings and looking more likely to be in the Europa League next season rather than the Champions League.

Aldridge is clear about wanting to be in the Europa League rather than being out of Europe as he believes Liverpool need to be playing European football next term regardless of the competition.

The former Liverpool star stressed that the Europa League could be a good competition to bed in youngsters and give them an experience of playing European football despite not being in the Champions League.

He also insisted that by playing the youngsters in Europe, Jurgen Klopp would be able to keep his stars fresh for the Premier League games on the weekends next season.

Aldridge said on LFC TV: “The important thing is that you are looking at Curtis [Jones], [Stefan] Bajcetic, [Harvey] Elliott and [Fabio] Carvalho – we have got a lot of gifted young players and that tournament will bring them on immensely.

“The experience of playing in Europe, albeit it’s not the Champions League, but for the future reference when they hopefully do get in the Champions League, they will be embedded in somewhat.

“That will be a bonus as well and the manager can still maintain the squad and keep it nice and fit and right for the Sunday games.”

Klopp almost won the Europa League in his first season at Liverpool when his side lost the final against Sevilla.