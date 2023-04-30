Celtic have scouted AEK Athens frontman Levi Garcia as they look to strengthen their attacking options, according to the Scottish Sun.

Garcia, who represents Trinidad and Tobago at international level, has been in scintillating form this season and has garnered much acclaim for his contributions to AEK Athens’ impressive league campaign.

The 25-year-old hitman, who can operate through the middle or off the right, bagged eleven goals and four assists in 23 appearances for AEK Athens in the first phase of their Greek Super League campaign and is also in red-hot form in the playoffs.

Garcia’s exploits in the Greek top flight have now brought him to the attention of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who keeps an eye on a country with which he has strong links.

It has been claimed that Celtic sent scouts to monitor Garcia in AEK Athens’ 3-1 victory over Olympiacos, where the Trinidad and Tobago international was on the scoresheet as he successfully converted a penalty in the 82nd minute.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will pull the trigger on a swoop for the 25-year-old when the summer transfer window opens.

The attacker is still under contract with AEK Athens for a further two years and the Greek club may be reluctant sellers.

Garcia would have to compete with the likes of Daizen Maeda, Jota, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Sead Haksabanovic, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi for a place in the starting eleven if he joins Celtic in the summer transfer window.