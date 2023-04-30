Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome feels that the way Illan Meslier walked off against Bournemouth he had the look of a petulant child who was blaming others rather than taking responsibility.

Meslier again put in a shaky performance on the south coast against Bournemouth as Leeds were thrashed 4-1 in the Premier League encounter between the two teams.

The Frenchman was guilty of flapping from a corner to allow Jefferson Lerma to score Bournemouth’s second goal of the game, as the Cherries took a lead they never gave up.

The French shot-stopper failed to inspire confidence in his defence and Newsome admits that questions need to be asked about dropping him for Joel Robles.

Newsome was most concerned by the attitude Meslier displayed though, which he feels made him look like a petulant child, when he needs to take responsibility.

“The worrying thing for me is, you know how he walked off? He looked a bit like a petulant child, a bit mardy, a bit like it’s everyone else’s fault, shaking his head”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Personally I think you’ve had a real big hand in the defeat today with your performance and sometimes you’ve got to look in the mirror.

“Do we bring Robles in? It would be a big statement.”

Leeds now have four Premier League games left to keep themselves in the division and are due to face Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.