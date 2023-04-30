Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock has revealed he saw Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason shaking his head at the antics of Cristian Romero and admits he is at a loss to see how the manager should deal with the defender.

Tottenham went 3-0 down within the first 15 minutes against Liverpool at Anfield in a collapse which their fans have seen too often this term.

While they did eventually manage to get the score back to 3-3, a late goal from Diogo Jota handed Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points and Liverpool moved above Tottenham in the Premier League.

Centre-back Romero often strayed forward and Warnock revealed that he spotted Mason shaking his head in disbelief as the Argentine simply strolled back to his position.

Warnock is unsure how Mason can deal with the Argentina international.

“If you’re struggling in games like that, you can’t be disappearing like that up front, you’ve got to hold your position and sit in”, Warnock said post match on LFC TV.

“I actually looked at Ryan Mason in the first half and he’s [Romero] ran into a centre forward position and he’s [Mason] telling him to get back and he’s [Romero] walking through the middle of midfield and he’s [Mason] just stood there and he’s shaking his head thinking what I am I dealing with here?

“What can you do as a manager to deal with a player like that?”

Tottenham have now been pushed down to sixth in the Premier League standings with just four games left to play this season.