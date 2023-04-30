Tam McManus has hailed Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers as a warrior for his performance against Rangers at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Celtic secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final tie between the two clubs and Carter-Vickers played a starring role.

The centre-back helped Celtic keep a clean sheet, as Rangers’ attack was rendered toothless by the Bhoys backline.

McManus was hugely impressed with how Carter-Vickers turned out for the crunch game and hailed him for putting in a warrior’s performance with no fear.

The former Hibernian attacker wrote on Twitter: “Carter Vickers absolutely outstanding for Celtic, what a player.

“Warrior at the back, would stick his head on anything.”

Celtic are now due to take on Inverness in the final of the Scottish Cup as boss Ange Postecoglou closes in on his first domestic treble as Bhoys boss.

They have also maintained their unbeaten record against Rangers and the Gers’ manager Michael Beale, who is yet to get the better of Postecoglou.