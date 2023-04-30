Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has admitted he finds the lack of desire, effort and togetherness the Whites players showed at Bournemouth alarming.

Leeds knew heading into the clash against Bournemouth that they were desperately in need of points as they seek to preserve their Premier League status.

They produced a tame display on the south coast, going down to a 4-1 defeat which raises further questions over whether they can survive.

Newsome was watching on and revealed he is alarmed by the lack of effort, desire and togetherness shown by the players, which he feels is well short of what is needed.

“If that’s the desire, the effort, the togetherness that you feel as a group will keep you in this league then you are kidding yourself”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Really quite alarming, really quite worrying. The lack of acknowledging dangers. We concede goals on a whim and that can’t continue, it really can’t.

“It is alarming when you sit here and watch it and you see how little it seems to hurt and how little they acknowledge the threat and danger that is there to concede goals.”

Leeds boss Javi Gracia now needs to prepare his side for a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face title chasers Manchester City.

Manchester City thrashed Leeds 7-0 in the same fixture between the two teams last term.