Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their side and substitutes to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now won their last three league games on the bounce to keep the flame of their unlikely top four hopes alive.

Liverpool may well need to win all their remaining games to have any chance of a top four finish and Tottenham stand in front of them today.

The Reds won the earlier fixture between the two sides this season and have not lost against Spurs at Anfield since 2011.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while the back four is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool play Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo lead the attacking charge.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed today, including Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Matip