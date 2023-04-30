Former Leeds United skipper Stephen Warnock believes the Whites supporters have turned against boss Javi Gracia and want him out.

Leeds are in serious trouble in the Premier League and lost 4-1 at Bournemouth on Sunday to deepen their relegation worries.

They have just four games left to preserve their top flight status and will play Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gracia tried a change of system at Bournemouth, which did not come off, and Warnock admits he would not be surprised to see Leeds sack the Spaniard.

The former Leeds defender believes the fans have now turned decisively against Gracia.

“Leeds are in freefall. What is going to happen at that club?”, Warnock said after Liverpool’s win over Tottenham on LFC TV.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if there is another change at that club.

“He is despised by the Leeds fans, they just do not like him at all.”

Leeds have already made one managerial change this season by sacking Jesse Marsch and it remains to be seen what manager would be prepared to jump into the job for the final four games.