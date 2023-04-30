Tam McManus has outlined the message he feels Michael Beale needs to get through to his Rangers side ahead of their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Beale has yet to find a way for his Rangers team to beat Celtic, despite a number of encouraging signs in their performances.

Now with their fifth meeting scheduled for this afternoon in the Scottish Cup semi-final, McManus believes that Beale has to get one clear message over to his players.

The former Hibernian attacker stressed that Beale must tell his players that the performance is far from the most important thing, with only the result mattering.

He feels Celtic have looked not at their best in recent meetings, but it has not counted for anything as Rangers have not won.

“I think Rangers need to turn up, need to perform well on the day. Celtic over the last couple of games against Rangers haven’t been quite at their best”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“Maybe not in the final, but definitely at Ibrox and definitely at Parkhead in the two league games, I thought, you could argue that Rangers were the better side.

“But that counts for absolutely nothing in an Old Firm game.

“They’ve got to just go and win the game, it doesn’t matter how you play.

“I feel that Michael Beale has got to get this through to his players ‘listen to the performance, you don’t need to perform well but the result is everything here’.

“And the Rangers fans don’t want to hear at the end of the game, Celtic winning 2-1 and Rangers being the better team.”

With Inverness Caledonian Thistle waiting in the Scottish Cup final, many believe that the winners of today’s semi-final will be almost guaranteed to lift the trophy.