Fixture: Newcastle United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has selected his side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Southampton at St James’ Park.

The Magpies remain in pole position to cap off a remarkable season by securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Howe will back them to take all three points against a struggling Southampton side, who slipped closer to the abyss in midweek when they were beaten by Bournemouth.

Newcastle remain without winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle this afternoon, while at the back Howe goes with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees Howe pick Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Joe Willock, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe wants to make changes then he can look to the bench, where his options include Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Southampton

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson