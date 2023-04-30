Rangers are preparing to make a fresh move for Morgan Whittaker after failing to sign him from Swansea City in January, according to the Daily Record.

Whittaker, who is on the books of the Championship club, played for Plymouth Argyle on loan from the Swans in the first half of this season and scored nine goals in 25 League One appearances.

His loan spell was cut short by the Swans in January, and he has found his engagement on the pitch limited as he has played in 15 matches for Russell Martin’s side, with a 30 minutes of playing time on average since January.

Now he could be on the move from Swansea in the summer as Rangers are again keen on him.

The Gers wanted to sign Whittaker in the January transfer window, but could not strike a deal and the player remained in Wales.

The Glasgow-based outfit are expected to back Michael Beale in the transfer window in the summer and the manager likes Whittaker.

Whittaker, who can play both in centre-forward and winger positions, would be an extra option for Beale, who is expected to lose Alfredo Morelos and may also see Ryan Kent go.

The Swansea man came on off the bench in the Swans’ 1-1 draw at Hull City on Saturday.