Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Celtic have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Cup semi-final tie against Rangers.

With Inverness waiting in the final, many feel that the winners of today’s tie are all but certain to be lifting cup silverware.

Celtic have been in dominant form in the Scottish Premiership this term, while also scooping up the Scottish League Cup and boss Ange Postecoglou is now closing in on a treble.

His side start as favourites today and are unbeaten in all four of their meetings with Rangers this term.

Joe Hart slots into goal for Celtic today, while at the back Postecoglou picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor.

In the centre of the park, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, while leading the attacking efforts are Daizen Maeda, Jota and Kyogo.

Postecoglou has options to turn to on the bench if needed, including Aaron Mooy and Anthony Ralston.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Kobayashi, Turnbull, Oh, Iwata, Ralston, Vata