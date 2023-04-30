Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs played out a spirited 2-2 draw with Manchester United in midweek and interim boss Ryan Mason will be looking for the same application today.

Tottenham remain in the top four hunt, sitting in fifth in the table, and beating Liverpool today would all but end the Reds’ own top four hopes.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners in north London.

Tottenham have Fraser Forster in goal, while at the back Mason picks Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp are in midfield, with Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic the wing-backs. Going forward, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski support Harry Kane.

If Mason wants to make changes then he has options, including Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Forster, Romero, Dier, Davies, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Substitutes: Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Sarr, Devine, Lucas, Richarlison, Danjuma