Fixture: Bournemouth vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on the south coast.

Whites boss Javi Gracia has come under pressure in recent games amid a poor run of results for his team, but they remain outside the relegation zone.

Gracia will be aware that beating Bournemouth this afternoon would be a big step towards survival this season, which is what he was appointed to achieve.

He must do without winger Luis Sinisterra, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Gracia picks Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen.

In midfield, Marc Roca and Weston McKennie will look to dominate, while further up the pitch Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto support Patrick Bamford.

If Gracia needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Rodrigo and Junior Firpo.

Leeds United Team vs Bournemouth

Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Ayling, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Forshaw, Firpo, Struijk, Wober, Rutter, Aaronson, Greenwood, Rodrigo