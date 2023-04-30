Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Rangers boss Michael Beale has picked his side for this afternoon’s crunch Scottish Cup semi-final tie against rivals Celtic.

Beale has yet to get the better of Celtic as Rangers boss so far and will need no reminding of the importance of changing that today as the Bhoys target a domestic treble.

The Rangers manager saw his side slip to a shock defeat at Aberdeen on their last outing and will demand a much improved display at Hampden.

Beale will have to make do without key midfielder Ryan Jack, who is injured.

Experienced goalkeeper Allan McGregor is between the sticks for Rangers, while as a back four Beale picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees Beale select Nicolas Raskin and John Lundstram, while Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers boss has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Ianis Hagi and Fashion Sakala.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Raskin, Lundstram, Cantwell, Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Hagi, Souttar, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield