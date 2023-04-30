Everton boss Sean Dyche has dismissed suggestions that the Toffees could lose the support of their fans following a 4-1 drubbing at home against Newcastle United.

Former Burnley manager Dyche took the helm at Everton in January after the dismissal of Frank Lampard as the Toffees were languishing in 19th position in the Premier League table with 15 points from 20 matches.

Under Dyche’s management, the Toffees have so far accrued 13 points from 13 matches, and the relegation menace is still looming large over them.

As the Premier League campaign has entered the business end stage, Everton fans are looking hard to find improvement in their team, for the Liverpool outfit are yet to get themselves out of the relegation zone with five matches left.

Everton suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of third-placed Newcastle United at Goodison Park in their last match, and many of the home crowd left the stadium dejected well before the final whistle.

Dyche though is sure that the fans will continue to back Everton until the end of the campaign.

And he hailed the support that has so far been given to the players.

“I don’t think so”, Dyche was quoted as saying by the BBC when asked about the fans abandoning the team.

“The fans have been terrific, they are amazing here.

“They will be backing the club until the end.

“I can’t decide for 40,000 people, but they will support the club until the end of the season.”

The Toffees are set to face their fellow relegation battlers Leicester City on Monday at the King Power Stadium and the game could be key to deciding their fate.