Jon Newsome thinks that something is afoot at Leeds United after director of football Victor Orta and CEO Angus Kinnear held an animated talk pitchside at Bournemouth.

Leeds’ hopes of surviving in the Premier League suffered a big blow on Sunday afternoon on the south coast as Bournemouth eased to a 4-1 win.

They remain outside the relegation zone, but are in deep trouble with a fixture list which comprises of games against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to come.

Following the game and fingers again being pointed by fans at the board, Orta, Kinnear and the club’s director of communications were seen deep in discussion at the side of the pitch.

The discussions looked serious and animated and former Leeds star Newsome thinks something is happening.

“I’m no expert on body language, but I would be really, really surprised if something’s not happening”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“Looking at that down there.

“That is a coming together of heads and a disagreement, and it’s got to be done hasn’t it? Something has to change.”

Leeds boss Javi Gracia shook up the system against Bournemouth, but it failed to have the desired result as the Cherries all but secured their Premier League status.