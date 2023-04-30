Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he is happy to take the race to finish in the playoff spots to the final day of the league season.

The Black Cats scored an injury-time equaliser to draw the Watford game 2-2 but the dropped points meant that they are sitting just outside the top six of the Championship ahead of the final day of the season.

Sunderland need to win at Preston on the final day of the season and hope that results elsewhere go their way, to book a playoff spot.

Mowbray admitted that he is pleased to know that there is clarity about what his Sunderland side need to do in order to have a chance of being in the promotion playoffs.

The Sunderland boss insisted that he is relaxed ahead of the final day of the season and is happy to take the race to the last game of the campaign with 6,000 away supporters giving his side vocal backing at Preston.

Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo: “It gives us real clarity that we have to go and win at Preston next week. If we do, everyone around us has tough games on paper.

“Let’s go and win. It’s real clarity now, we know we need to go and get the three points and see what happens.

“I’m pretty relaxed about it.

“We’ve given ourselves a real opportunity, we’ll take 6,000 fans there, let’s hope it’s a big party.

“I don’t think anybody could argue we didn’t deserve something from that football match.

“We’re in it until the last day of the season. It still might not be enough, but that’s OK, it’s been an enjoyable season working with the young players.”

Sunderland have had a remarkable campaign in their first season back in the Championship under Mowbray.