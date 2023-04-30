Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits one of his muscles gave up as he sprinted to the fourth official amid celebrations over the Reds scoring an injury time winner to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3.

The Reds recorded their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League to keep alive faint hopes of securing a top four spot, but it was not all plain sailing.

Despite scoring three times in the first 15 minutes to go 3-0 up, Tottenham gradually worked their way back into the game and thought they had nicked a draw when Richarlison made it 3-3 in the 93rd minute.

Jurgen Klopp sprints to the fourth official in the midst of the Liverpool celebrations — then appears to pull his hamstring…#LFC | #LIVTOT 🎬 @footballdailypic.twitter.com/6nu34Iz4Bs — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) April 30, 2023

Up popped Diogo Jota however a minute later to secure victory and spare Liverpool’s blushes.

Klopp sprinted to the fourth official amid the goal celebrations and appeared to have hurt his hamstring in the process.

The Liverpool boss admits he is not sure if it is his hamstring that was affected, but one of his muscles did give up in the sprint.

“I’m not sure if it’s the hamstring it could be the adductor but I got punished”, Klopp told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“Little sins immediately.

“I turned around for the celebration because the fourth official got nothing wrong the whole time.

“I didn’t say anything bad, I gave a look which is bad enough.

“The hamstring or whatever the muscle gave up in that moment. That’s fair. Apart from that, all okay.”

Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday night when they welcome Fulham to Anfield in the Premier League.