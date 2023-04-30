Stephen Warnock feels that Tottenham Hotspur fans will be heading home from Anfield feeling that Ryan Mason did well against Liverpool, but insists that is far from the case.

Interim boss Mason led Spurs to Anfield in the Premier League clash looking to keep his side’s hopes of a top four finish alive.

He saw his men go 3-0 down after just 15 minutes in an all too familiar collapse, but eventually fight back to level 3-3 in injury time.

A late, late Diogo Jota goal did the job for Liverpool however and they grabbed a 4-3 victory which all but ensures Tottenham’s top four hopes are over.

Warnock feels Tottenham’s defence is extremely poor and needs work in the summer transfer window, while he stressed that Spurs fans who believe Mason did well at Anfield are mistaken.

“They haven’t got a good defence. It’s an awful defence, really poor. They give you so many opportunities”, Warnock said post match on LFC TV.

“They were trying to play out from the back and they haven’t got the ability to and you’re pinching the ball off them. That needs altering in the summer.

“The thing about Ryan Mason is that a lot of Tottenham fans will walk away thinking ‘he did well there Ryan Mason’ but they didn’t do well really.

“It could have been seven or eight, but Liverpool let them back in the game.”

Mason has been suggested by some as a possible contender to take the Tottenham job on a permanent basis, but it remains to be seen if the club consider him.