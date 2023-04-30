Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has insisted that the situation at the Whites was worse when he arrived than it is now.

Gracia has seen his new manager bounce effect quickly go up in smoke and Leeds were thrashed 4-1 by Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds are still outside the Premier League relegation zone, but with four games left, against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, many fans fear the worst.

The Whites have lost four of their last five games and have been shipping goals at an alarming rate.

Gracia though insists the situation was worse before he arrived, telling a press conference following the Bournemouth loss: “When I arrived, the situation was even worse.

“Of course the last results are tough for all of us.

“We have to change the dynamic and we have four games.”

And Gracia is clear that he retains belief in his players, even if he knows that young players can make mistakes as they learn.

“We are a young team, sometimes young players need this process, to make mistakes and learn from them. But I believe in my players”, he said.

The Leeds boss will try to inspire a shock win over Manchester City next, as he looks for a precious three points in his side’s battle against relegation.